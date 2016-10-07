BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 NTT Docomo Inc :
* Says it repurchased 7,785,700 shares for 20,414,916,800 yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29
* Says it repurchased 161,228,062 shares for 416,667,028,978 yen in total as of Sep. 30
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd