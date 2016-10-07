Oct 7 NTT Docomo Inc :

* Says it repurchased 7,785,700 shares for 20,414,916,800 yen in total from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29

* Says it repurchased 161,228,062 shares for 416,667,028,978 yen in total as of Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ydkruJ

