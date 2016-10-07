BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Shimachu Co Ltd :
* Says it to repurchase up to 1.56 million shares of its common stock, representing a 3.2 percent stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 4 billion yen in total, from Oct. 11, 2016 to April 30, 2017
* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 24
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: