Oct 7 Shimachu Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 1.56 million shares of its common stock, representing a 3.2 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 4 billion yen in total, from Oct. 11, 2016 to April 30, 2017

* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BBhz6W

