BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Nichirei Corp :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share