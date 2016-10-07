BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 Integrated Service Technology Inc :
* Says it resolved to issue 600,000 shares via private placement and to raise totally T$50.4 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1B8IOZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd