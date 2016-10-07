Oct 7 Integrated Service Technology Inc :

* Says it to issue 10 million new shares of its common stock

* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price to be decided

* 10 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds to be used to repay loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YB4a88

