BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 Integrated Service Technology Inc :
* Says it to issue 10 million new shares of its common stock
* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price to be decided
* 10 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds to be used to repay loan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YB4a88
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd