Oct 7 Integrated Service Technology Inc :

* Says it to issue the fourth series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$400 million

* Says each bond with par value of T$0.1 million and interest rate of 0 percent and with term of three years

* Proceeds to be used to repay loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t0K7kB

