BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 Integrated Service Technology Inc :
* Says it to issue the fourth series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$400 million
* Says each bond with par value of T$0.1 million and interest rate of 0 percent and with term of three years
* Proceeds to be used to repay loan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t0K7kB
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd