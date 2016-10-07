BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 FDC International Hotels Corp :
* Says it will issue 5,627,000 new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price of T$55 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 5,064,000 new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D9B3wQ
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share