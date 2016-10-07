BRIEF- SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
Oct 7 Taiwan Printed Circuit Board Techvest Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 15 million shares, for totally T$496,695,132, from Sep. 13 to Oct. 7
* Says it repurchased 25 million shares in total, representing 9.22 percent of the company's total shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hJGoLa
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Shigeki Nishiyama will resign on June 23
* Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd