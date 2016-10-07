Oct 7 Taiwan Printed Circuit Board Techvest Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 15 million shares, for totally T$496,695,132, from Sep. 13 to Oct. 7

* Says it repurchased 25 million shares in total, representing 9.22 percent of the company's total shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hJGoLa

