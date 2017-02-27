Western Digital may join Japan-KKR group for Toshiba chip unit bid -sources
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
Feb 27 Samty Co Ltd :
* Says it amends the conversion price to 990.0 yen per share from 996.9 yen per share for the 2020 due Yen- denominated convertible bonds with warrants, effective from Dec. 1, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/D3DRIJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
ATHENS, May 29 Greek private sector bank deposits declined slightly in April after a small rise in the previous month, remaining at levels last seen 16 years ago, central bank data showed on Monday.