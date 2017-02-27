BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
Feb 27 Mochida Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Says it will retire 465,000 shares (2.2 percent stake) of its common stock on March 23
* Says the total shares outstanding will be 20.5 million shares after the retirement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QkA7Td
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: