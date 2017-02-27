Western Digital may join Japan-KKR group for Toshiba chip unit bid -sources
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
Feb 27 Beijing VRV Software Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to inject capital of 5 million yuan into a Hangzhou-based IT firm and will own 5 percent stake in it after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SCKKlF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt