Western Digital may join Japan-KKR group for Toshiba chip unit bid -sources
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
Feb 27 Shenzhen Roadrover Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of 30-percent-owned auto part JV in Shenzhen
* Plan was disclosed on Dec. 6, 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/08qXSc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt