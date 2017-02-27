BRIEF-Sasini reports HY pre-tax profit 110.4 mln shillings
* HY ended March 2017 group revenue 1.45 billion shillings versus 1.59 billion shillings year ago
Feb 27 Sapporo Holdings Ltd :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" -R&I
* Rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sDeh50
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net loss 3.2 million rupees versus profit 5.8 million rupees year ago