Feb 27 Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp :

* Says the co plans to issue new units to raise 25.84 billion yen and to take out 20 billion yen worth loans, aiming to fund acquisition of properties

* Says the co plans to use 35.13 billion yen in total to acquire four properties

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tH7Fkm; goo.gl/ho0315; goo.gl/ZWS0QY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)