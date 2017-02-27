BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 419.6 million rupees versus 339.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Gene Techno Science Co Ltd:
* Says it signed a joint research and development contract for new immunosuppressive therapy with Juntendo University on Feb. 27
* Says contract period is from March 1, 2017 to Feb. 29, 2020
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/97peKL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)