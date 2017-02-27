Feb 27 JV Eleven Co Ltd:

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 174,000 shares on Nagoya Securities Exchange on Feb. 28

* Says offering price at 1,358 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rC8KM6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)