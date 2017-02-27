Western Digital may join Japan-KKR group for Toshiba chip unit bid -sources
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
Feb 27 Hagiwara Electric Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1
* Says other details remain to be decided later
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Dn9jtn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt