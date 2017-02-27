BRIEF-Iraq's Ishtar Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss 121.8 million dinars versus loss of 99.5 million dinars year ago
Feb 27 Doutor Nichires Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to set up a JV, X&D Hong Kong Limited, with a Hong Kong-based restaurant firm
* Says the new JV to be capitalized at H$20 million and the co to hold 35 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UUKY5R
(Beijing Headline News)
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility