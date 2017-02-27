BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
Feb 27 Shin Kong Financial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
* Says maturity period of 5 years for the bonds
* Says further details to be decided
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GFM1zc

* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx