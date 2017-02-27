BRIEF-Key Alliance says it entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt
Feb 27 NJ Holdings Inc :
* Says two mobile phone stores operation units, which are 100 percent and 50.8 percent owned by the co respectively, will be merged into one
* Says the co will hold 84.9 percent stake in the unit after the restructuring
* Says effective April 16
* In fy2017, group recorded revenue of approximately hk$79.1 million comparing with hk$83.5 million in fy2016