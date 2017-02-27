BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
Feb 27 Toyo Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it names Yoshiaki Kuwahara as president
* Says effective April 1
* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx