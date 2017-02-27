BRIEF-CPH says FY loss for financial year S$1.7 million
* FY loss for the financial year s$1.7 million versus loss of s$943,000
Feb 27 HC Semitek Corp:
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 76 million yuan to 81 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 13.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UFs8Va
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ACQUIRES THE REMAINING 36% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA FILM AB AND 15% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA GRAPHICS AB