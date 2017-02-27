BRIEF-Sunway BHD says qtrly net profit 107.9 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd.:
* Says its unit acquired stake in Quam Ltd as planned on Nov. 3
* Says its unit is holding 52.45 percent stake in Quam
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pNQ0D6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)