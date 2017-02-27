BRIEF-Sintez recommends 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Hainan Meida Pharmacy Co Ltd received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Hainan Food and Drug Administration
* Says the certificate issued to tablets and hard capsules manufactured by the subsidiary and the valid period is until Feb. 19, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ws83iD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26