BRIEF-Iraq's Ishtar Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss 121.8 million dinars versus loss of 99.5 million dinars year ago
Feb 27 Shenyang Toly Bread Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co plans to set up two wholly owned units, based in Yinchuan and Taiyuan respectively
* Says both of the units to be capitalized at 4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jKU30v
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net loss 121.8 million dinars versus loss of 99.5 million dinars year ago
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility