BRIEF-Sintez recommends 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 JiangXi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 FY 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 29.9 percent, or to be 6.5 million yuan to 9.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 FY 2016 (9.3 million yuan)
* Says increased cost and decreased sales as main reasons for the forecast
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O2Qswe ; goo.gl/T2zrXQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26