BRIEF-Another bank terminates investment credit agreement with Admiral Boats
* POWISLANSKI BANK SPOLDZIELCZY TERMINATES AN INVESTMENT CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY
Feb 27 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to use 204 million yuan to set up a Internet petty loan JV with partners, and will hold 51 percent stake in it
* Says co plans to use 34 million yuan to set up a Internet financial assets trading center (JV) with partners, and will hold 34 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fE0zZK ; goo.gl/ReW2K1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 9.14 billion rupees