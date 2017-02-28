BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 JB Eleven Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on Feb. 28
* Says 174,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,358 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JDAcsN
(Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.