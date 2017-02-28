BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Wanxiang Qianchao Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for 2016
* To distribute two new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eFYeeR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.