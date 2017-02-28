WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 22.6 million yuan to 28.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (20.5 million yuan)
* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ro4PE5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.