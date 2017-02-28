Feb 28 Astellaas Pharma Inc :

* Says Affinivax, Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement to develop and commercialize a vaccine targeting Streptococcus pneumoniae

* Says the partnership will utilize Affinivax’s proprietary vaccine technology platform – Multiple Antigen Presenting System (MAPS) – to advance a novel MAPS vaccine targeted to prevent and reduce the spread of pneumococcal disease

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mAebjo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)