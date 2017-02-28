BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Workman Co Ltd:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 120,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 7 to March 9
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JKHcII
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.