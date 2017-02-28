Feb 28 Mie Bank Ltd:

* Says Mie Bank and Daisan Bank entered into agreement to form business integration, to jointly set up a holding company

* Says the holding company will be listed on TSE first section and Nagoya Stock Exchange first section

* Says Mie Bank and Daisan Bank will be wholly owned by the holding company after the establishment

* Says effective April 2, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zOAu8d; goo.gl/42oosH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)