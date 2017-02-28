BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Pangda Automobile Trade Co., Ltd.:
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 2nd super-short-term commercial paper, worth 800 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/L5YV59
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.