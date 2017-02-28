BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corp Ltd:
* Says it will invest up to 988 million won in BAHC CO.,LTD. and will hold 16.5 percent stake after investment
* Says it will invest up to $5 million in BODYFRIEND AMERICA,INC. and will hold 35 percent stake after investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mjtVEC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.