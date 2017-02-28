WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Guanhao Biotech Co., Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 10.8 million yuan to 13 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 8.3 million yuan
* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firm is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cHYj5w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.