BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says Yang Dongwen to raise stake in the co to 8.3 percent from 0 percent
* Says the shareholder, Ningbo-based holdings firm, to raise 7.2 percent stake in the co, up from 22.3 percent
* Says two Ningbo-based investment firms, as persons acting in concert, to jointly cut 5.5 percent stake in the co, down from 13.9 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cWfqOc; goo.gl/Uf4GZD; goo.gl/3d0DVH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.