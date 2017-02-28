WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd:
* Says it will acquire 60.2 percent stake in a Wuhan-based biotechnology company at 44.1 million yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RRI2eP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.