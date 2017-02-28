WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue public corporate bonds worth up to 1 billion yuan in total, with a term of no more than 5 years
* Says proceeds will be used for working capital supplement and loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8Y3PCP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.