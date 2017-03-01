March 1 Pia Corp :

* Says it repurchased 21,000 shares for 61.2 million yen in total in February

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 122,800 shares for 299.2 million yen in total as of Feb. 28

