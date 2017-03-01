BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
March 1 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co., Ltd.:
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
