March 1 Triis Inc:

* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Oct. 27, 2016, with a result of 300,000 shares repurchased for 103.0 million yen

* Says it plans to buy back up to 300,000 shares for no more than 150 million yen from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aif18l; goo.gl/sGqwWO

