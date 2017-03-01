BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
March 1 Creo Co Ltd:
* Says it repurchased 52,400 shares for 22.4 million yen in total in Feb. 2017
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 31, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4lhhn6
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.