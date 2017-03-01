China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Da Lue International holding Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 1.4 million shares of the company during Jan. 12 to Feb. 14
* Says total purchase amount of T$112.9 million
* Repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common shares as of Feb. 14, representing a 4 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uQgr94
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia