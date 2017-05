March 1 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its Shanghai-base pharmacy unit plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in Fuzhou-based trading firm for 1.2 million yuan

* Says its unit, a Beijing-based drug research institute, was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years

