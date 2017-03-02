BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :
* Says it completes repurchase of 114,200 shares of common stock for totaling 49.9 million yen as of Feb. 28, as result of share buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 26, 2016
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.