March 2 SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says it plans to issue the 51th series 7-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 400 billion yen, with coupon rate of 2.03 percent and maturity date on March 15, 2024

* Says it plans to issue the 52th series 7-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 50 billion yen, with coupon rate of 2.03 percent and maturity date on March 8, 2024

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/A5RLLg

