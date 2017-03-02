UPDATE 2-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
March 2 Shanghai New Culture Media Group Co Ltd:
* Says its Hong Kong-based unit acquired 40 percent stake in Premium Data Associates Limited
* Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 3
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cHcYFj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
LONDON, May 28 London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.