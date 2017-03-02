UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 2 Simei Media Co Ltd:
* Says it completed acquiring 100 percent stake ZW88.NET and GRAND MEDIA, 20 percent stake in KEYI Culture Communication Co.,Ltd. via new share issuance and cash payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iyO7XR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)