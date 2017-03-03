UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
March 3 Scala Inc:
* Says it raised stake in Softbrain Co.,Ltd. to 50.2 percent from 45.6 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YOEhqG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
